Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.