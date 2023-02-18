Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
