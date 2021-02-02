 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

