The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
