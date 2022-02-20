Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.