Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM EST until TUE 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
