Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 49F. Wi…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 6…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'l…