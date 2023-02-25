Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tod…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…