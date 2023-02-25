Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.