Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 49F. Wi…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It wil…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered show…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 6…
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.