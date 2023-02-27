Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.