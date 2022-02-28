Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.