Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

