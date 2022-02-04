Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.