It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heavy Freezing Spray Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers