Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

