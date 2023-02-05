Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.