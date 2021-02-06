Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.