Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

