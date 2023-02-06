Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 8:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low…