Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 8:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST.