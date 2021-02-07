Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
