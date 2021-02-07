 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert