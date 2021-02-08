Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expec…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Mo…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine t…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead…