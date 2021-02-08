 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

