Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.