Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph.