Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall nea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Today's w…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksbu…
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?