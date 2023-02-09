The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 1:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
