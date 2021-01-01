Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area.…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see…