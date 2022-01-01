 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

