Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Scattered…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures w…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Frede…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…