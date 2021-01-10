 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

