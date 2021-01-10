Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect per…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variab…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in …