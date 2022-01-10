Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.