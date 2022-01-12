 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

