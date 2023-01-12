Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.