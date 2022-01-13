Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksbu…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 19-degree low is for…