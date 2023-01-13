Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:17 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
