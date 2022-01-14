Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 19-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksbu…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …