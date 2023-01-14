Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
