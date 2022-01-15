Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 19-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksbu…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Winds should …