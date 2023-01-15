 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

