 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert