Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.