Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24%…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents sho…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will r…