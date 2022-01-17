 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Monday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

