Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

