Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
