Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
