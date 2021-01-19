 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert