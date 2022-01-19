Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.