Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.