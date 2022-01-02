Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
