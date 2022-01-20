 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

