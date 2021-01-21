 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert