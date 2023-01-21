 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

