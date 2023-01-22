Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 d…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and va…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's t…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's…