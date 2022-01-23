 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

