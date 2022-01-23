Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
