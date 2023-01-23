Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
